BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy says reached an agreement in principle with Silo Energy to settle bankruptcy related claims
* On Jan 26, Co reached an agreement in principle with Silo Energy LLC - SEC filing
Dec 14 CME Group:
* says effective Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 for trade date Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, and pending all relevant Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) regulatory review periods, the exchange will list the April 2018 contract month of the Live Cattle Futures and Options contracts
* says the exchange previously temporarily delayed the listing schedule of additional months of the contracts.
* says effective Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016, listed the February 2018 contract month of the contracts
* ( For full notice, please see- bit.ly/2gAZS6g )
Jan 26 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co on Thursday posted fourth-quarter profits that fell short of Wall Street estimates and lowered its 2017 earnings forecast amid tempered expectations for its key Opdivo immuno-oncology drug.
BRASILIA, Jan 26 Canada has signaled it is willing to negotiate with Brazil to resolve a feud over funding for jet maker Bombardier Inc that threatens to turn into an international trade dispute, Brazilian Trade Minister Marcos Pereira said Thursday.