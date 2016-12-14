Dec 14 (Reuters) -
* Justice department accused two executives of colluding
with other generic pharma companies to fix prices - Bloomberg
* Former heritage pharmaceuticals executives Jeffrey Glazer
and Jason Malek are named in criminal filing - Bloomberg
* Actavis, Lannett, Impax , Covis Pharma, Sun
Pharmaceutical, Mayne Pharma, Endo International Plc's
subsidiary Par Pharmaceutical And Taro Pharmaceutical have all
received subpoenas- Bloomberg
* All companies have said they are cooperating in the
investigation except Mayne And Covis- Bloomberg
* Us files first charges in generic drug price-fixing probe
- CNBC citing report
* Among drugmakers to have received subpoenas are industry
giants Mylan NV and Teva pharmaceutical industries - Bloomberg
