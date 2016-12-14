Dec 14 Swedish Match AB says:

* Was informed earlier today by FDA that General Snus will not, for time being, be designated as a modified risk tobacco product - MRTP.

* FDA did, however, outline process forward and encouraged swedish match to continue its efforts to seek modified risk status for General Snus.

* Interprets their position as wanting to further discuss on how to best communicate a modified risk message to general public. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)