Dec 14 Bradley Radoff:

* Bradley Radoff says issued open letter to CDI Corp chairman

* Bradley Radoff - Bradley Radoff, his affiliates, Joshua Schechter together are beneficial owners of about 7.8 pct of outstanding shares of CDI Corp

* Bradley Radoff - Radoff, affiliates, Joshua Schechter intend to nominate independent director candidates for election at CDI's 2017 annual meeting

* Bradley Radoff - "call on CDI to evaluate strategic alternatives and announce intention to nominate directors at 2017 annual meeting"

* Bradley Radoff - believe issues relating to excessive tenure of various directors need to be addressed

* Bradley Radoff - as part of strategic alternatives review, "demand board suspend its search for a permanent CEO"

* Bradley Radoff - "confident that there is significant value that can be realized through a sale of CDI"

* Bradley Radoff says "board compensation is excessive at CDI"

* Bradley Radoff - believe best course of action for board is to engage financial advisor to explore strategic alternatives including sale or merger