Dec 14 Corecivic Inc :

* Begun hiring additional staff and expects to be able to accommodate up to 500 detainees over next several months

* Corecivic awarded management contract at the northeast ohio correctional center

* Received a contract award from immigration and customs enforcement at corecivic's 2,016-bed northeast ohio correctional center

* Contract provides corecivic option to house other inmate populations at facility