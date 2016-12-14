Albania's state oil firm takes over fields from partner
TIRANA, Jan 26 Albania's state-owned Albpetrol said on Thursday it had reclaimed two oil zones from its output-sharing partner GBC Oil after it failed to pay Albpetrol more than $20 million.
Dec 14 Catalyst Biosciences Inc :
* Catalyst Biosciences -pursuant to agreement, wyeth has granted co exclusive license to wyeth's proprietary rights applying to factor viia variants, cb 813a and cb 813d
* On december 8, 2016, co entered into definitive agreement with wyeth llc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of pfizer inc
* Catalyst Biosciences- in connection with license granted by wyeth to co,co agreed to make contingent cash payments to wyeth in of about $17.5 million Source text bit.ly/2hwXm2R Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Citigroup Inc executives are confident about the Mexico economy and their Citibanamex subsidiary because the country's low labor costs will make it competitive in global exports regardless of potential changes by the U.S. government in trade agreements.
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Blackstone Group LP, the world's biggest alternative asset manager, said on Thursday it was hopeful it can cope with any U.S. tax reforms after posting better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on the back of a stronger stock market.