Albania's state oil firm takes over fields from partner
TIRANA, Jan 26 Albania's state-owned Albpetrol said on Thursday it had reclaimed two oil zones from its output-sharing partner GBC Oil after it failed to pay Albpetrol more than $20 million.
Dec 14 Yahoo Inc
* has identified data security issues concerning certain yahoo user accounts
* Believes this incident is likely distinct from incident company disclosed on september 22, 2016
* Yahoo believes an unauthorized third party, in august 2013, stole data associated with more than one billion user accounts
* stolen user account information may have included names, email addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth, hashed passwords
* Says payment card data and bank account information are not stored in system company believes was affected
* says co has connected some of this activity to same state-sponsored actor believed to be responsible for data theft co disclosed on september 22, 2016
* "Yahoo is notifying affected account holders, and has invalidated forged cookies"
* Important security information for Yahoo users
* Yahoo has taken steps to secure user accounts and is working closely with law enforcement.
* company has not been able to identify intrusion associated with this theft
* stolen user account information may also include in some cases, encrypted or unencrypted security questions and answers
* based on ongoing investigation, company believes an unauthorized third party accessed company's proprietary code to learn how to forge cookies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Citigroup Inc executives are confident about the Mexico economy and their Citibanamex subsidiary because the country's low labor costs will make it competitive in global exports regardless of potential changes by the U.S. government in trade agreements.
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Blackstone Group LP, the world's biggest alternative asset manager, said on Thursday it was hopeful it can cope with any U.S. tax reforms after posting better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on the back of a stronger stock market.