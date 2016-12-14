Albania's state oil firm takes over fields from partner
TIRANA, Jan 26 Albania's state-owned Albpetrol said on Thursday it had reclaimed two oil zones from its output-sharing partner GBC Oil after it failed to pay Albpetrol more than $20 million.
Dec 14 Popular Inc
* Popular Inc -Review board hearing one of claims submitted by Banco Popular De Puerto Rico issued arbitration award
* Popular-Arbitration award in connection with FDIC's refusal to concur in certain of BPPR's proposed portfolio sales under commercial loss shared deal
* Popular Inc - Arbitration Award denying BPPR's request for damages of about $88.5 million plus interest
* Popular Inc - For quarter ended Dec 31, co expects to recognize pre-tax charge of about $115 million related to unreimbursed losses considered in arbitration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Citigroup Inc executives are confident about the Mexico economy and their Citibanamex subsidiary because the country's low labor costs will make it competitive in global exports regardless of potential changes by the U.S. government in trade agreements.
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Blackstone Group LP, the world's biggest alternative asset manager, said on Thursday it was hopeful it can cope with any U.S. tax reforms after posting better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on the back of a stronger stock market.