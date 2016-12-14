Albania's state oil firm takes over fields from partner
TIRANA, Jan 26 Albania's state-owned Albpetrol said on Thursday it had reclaimed two oil zones from its output-sharing partner GBC Oil after it failed to pay Albpetrol more than $20 million.
Dec 14 Statoil Asa
* Has signed an agreement to divest its 100% owned Kai Kos Dehseh (KKD) oil sands projects in Canadian province of Alberta to Athabasca oil corporation
* Total consideration of transaction to statoil is up to cad 832 million, which includes a cash consideration of cad 435 million and cad 147 million to be paid in form of 100 million common shares in athabasca
* Up to cad 250 million will be paid in a series of contingent payments. In total, approximately 80% of consideration will be in cash elements
* Will no longer operate any oil sands assets
* Divestment will trigger an impairment of usd 500-550 million, excluding negative currency effects from cad-usd exchange rate at closing Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Citigroup Inc executives are confident about the Mexico economy and their Citibanamex subsidiary because the country's low labor costs will make it competitive in global exports regardless of potential changes by the U.S. government in trade agreements.
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Blackstone Group LP, the world's biggest alternative asset manager, said on Thursday it was hopeful it can cope with any U.S. tax reforms after posting better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on the back of a stronger stock market.