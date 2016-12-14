Dec 14 Vtv Therapeutics Inc :

* Says compound was well-tolerated, with negligible incidences of nausea and vomiting across all arms of study

* Says trends towards weight loss were also observed in the study

* Says analyses of full study results of ttp273 will continue

* Vtv therapeutics announces positive topline results from phase 2 study of ttp273 in type 2 diabetes

* Says ttp273 demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in hba1c

* Vtv Therapeutics Inc - based on these results, co will continue to advance development of ttp273 and enter into discussions with potential partners

* Says the oral small molecule glp-1 receptor agonist met primary endpoint