Albania's state oil firm takes over fields from partner
TIRANA, Jan 26 Albania's state-owned Albpetrol said on Thursday it had reclaimed two oil zones from its output-sharing partner GBC Oil after it failed to pay Albpetrol more than $20 million.
Dec 14 Vtv Therapeutics Inc :
* Says compound was well-tolerated, with negligible incidences of nausea and vomiting across all arms of study
* Says trends towards weight loss were also observed in the study
* Says analyses of full study results of ttp273 will continue
* Vtv therapeutics announces positive topline results from phase 2 study of ttp273 in type 2 diabetes
* Says ttp273 demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in hba1c
* Vtv Therapeutics Inc - based on these results, co will continue to advance development of ttp273 and enter into discussions with potential partners
* Says the oral small molecule glp-1 receptor agonist met primary endpoint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Citigroup Inc executives are confident about the Mexico economy and their Citibanamex subsidiary because the country's low labor costs will make it competitive in global exports regardless of potential changes by the U.S. government in trade agreements.
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Blackstone Group LP, the world's biggest alternative asset manager, said on Thursday it was hopeful it can cope with any U.S. tax reforms after posting better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on the back of a stronger stock market.