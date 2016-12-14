BRIEF-Cat Financial posts Q4 profit of $85 mln, down 25 pct
* Reported fourth-quarter 2016 revenues of $642 million, a decrease of $6 million, or 1 percent
Dec 14 Uranium Resources Inc
* Says Co has entered into a binding amendment to share purchase agreement with Laramide Resources
* Says agreement for sale of URI's Churchrock and Crownpoint properties in New Mexico
* Amended agreement maintains original transaction value of $12.5 million but with certain modified terms and conditions
* Amended agreement also removed condition for Laramide to have completed a financing before closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* DePuy Synthes receives FDA clearance for cement-augmented pedicle screw systems
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 The Brazilian central bank's recent decision to ease reserve requirements for commercial lenders could lead to less state oversight of the industry, paving the way for more credit, Banco Santander Brasil SA's top executive said on Thursday.