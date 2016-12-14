Dec 14 Uranium Resources Inc

* Says Co has entered into a binding amendment to share purchase agreement with Laramide Resources

* Says agreement for sale of URI's Churchrock and Crownpoint properties in New Mexico

* Amended agreement maintains original transaction value of $12.5 million but with certain modified terms and conditions

* Amended agreement also removed condition for Laramide to have completed a financing before closing