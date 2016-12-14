Dec 14 Dollar Bank
* Dollar Bank increases prime rate
* Dollar Bank - Is increasing its prime rate from 3.50% to 3.75% effective today, December 14, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Oshkosh construction-driven demand may not offset reduced access equipment replacement demand
* Oshkosh- believe construction-driven demand will not be adequate to fully offset anticipated reduced access equipment replacement demand
BRIEF-Ford issues one safety recall recall in North America
* Ford issues one safety recall and one safety compliance recall in North America