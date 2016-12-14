BRIEF-Daiwa Securities Group's Seiji Nakata named as president - Nikkei
* Daiwa Securities Group's Seiji Nakata named as president of company, replacing current president Takashi Hibino effective April 1 - Nikkei
Dec 15 Global Logistic Properties Ltd :
* GLP establishes us$1.5 billion GLP US Income Partners III
* Has established GLP US Income Partners III(" fund") with total equity commitments of US$620 mln
* GLP's approx. 10% stake expected to generate 13% roe (including fees) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Avio, receives authorization from French government for listing through merger with Space 2 Source text for Eikon:
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Citigroup Inc executives are confident about the Mexico economy and their Citibanamex subsidiary because the country's low labor costs will make it competitive in global exports regardless of potential changes by the U.S. government in trade agreements.