Dec 14 Urban Edge Properties

* Urban Edge Properties- entered into $32 million contract to acquire leasehold interest in shops at Bruckner, a 114,000 square foot retail center in Bronx, NY

* Acquisition of leasehold will bring this dominant, 501,000 sf retail destination under a single ownership