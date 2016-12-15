Nikkei rises tracking Wall Street; Takata jumps
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, buoyed by record finishes on Wall Street on hopes that the new U.S. administration will focus on growth measures.
Dec 14 Emerald Media:
* it has acquired a significant minority stake in Amagi Media Labs
* KKR-backed Emerald Media leads us$35 million round in Amagi Media Labs
* existing shareholder Premji Invest also participating in the $35 million round; Mayfield India & Nadathur Holdings to remain invested in co Source text for Eikon:
* Chunghwa Telecom reports un-audited consolidated operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2016
