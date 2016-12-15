UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 15 Cullinan Holdings Ltd
* Revenue increased by 16 pct to r1.04b (2015: r894m) while profit before tax increased by 36 pct to r103.3m (2015:r75.9m)
* 2016 saw a particularly strong upturn and performance in our inbound tourism businesses
* Seen an upturn in some of our local and outbound tourism businesses in latter part of 2016
* Generated r236m (2015: r60.3m) in cash from operations, which resulted in a substantial increase in cash on hand at year-end
* Group ended year with r229m in cash resources (2015: r108m)
* Forward bookings are positive and continued strength is expected in inbound tourism market during 2017
* Declaration of a final dividend of 1 cent per ordinary share in respect of year ended 30 September 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources