Albania's state oil firm takes over fields from partner
TIRANA, Jan 26 Albania's state-owned Albpetrol said on Thursday it had reclaimed two oil zones from its output-sharing partner GBC Oil after it failed to pay Albpetrol more than $20 million.
Dec 15 Crown Resorts Ltd :
* Has entered into a bilateral agreement with Melco International Development limited for sale of 198 million MCE shares
* Board has also determined not to proceed with proposed demerger of company's international investments
* Proceeds intended to be used to reduce company's net debt by approximately $800 million
* Proceeds also intended to be used fund a special distribution of approximately $500 million and enable a share buy-back of approximately $300 million
* HY total revenue across company's australian resorts declined by approximately 12%
* Update in relation to major initiatives to enhance shareholder value
* Sale to Melco is expected to generate proceeds of approximately $1.6 billion
* Board has resolved not to proceed with Alon project in Las Vegas at this time
* Sale of 198 million MCE shares for US$6.00 per MCE share
* Company continues to prepare for proposed IPO of a 49% interest in some of its Australian hotels and associated retail property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Citigroup Inc executives are confident about the Mexico economy and their Citibanamex subsidiary because the country's low labor costs will make it competitive in global exports regardless of potential changes by the U.S. government in trade agreements.
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Blackstone Group LP, the world's biggest alternative asset manager, said on Thursday it was hopeful it can cope with any U.S. tax reforms after posting better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on the back of a stronger stock market.