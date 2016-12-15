Dec 15 Cipla Ltd :
* Cipla Ltd says unit in Netherlands enters in JV with Ahran
Tejarat Co
* Total expected investment of Cipla Netherlands in cash in
JV co estimated to be up to euro 16.88 million
* Cipla Netherlands will initially buy 75 percent stake in
Issat from JV partner for euro 1.5 million; balance to be
infused by unit to Issat as equity
* Cipla Netherlands will hold 75 percent stake in JV co in
Iran while JV partner will hold remaining 25 percent stake
* JV proposes to undertake manufacturing and marketing of
pharma products in Iran
* Acquisition expected to be completed by March 2017
Source text: (bit.ly/2hyhQbM)
