BRIEF-DEMIRE sells non-core portfolio significantly above carrying amount
Jan 25 DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :
Dec 15 Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd
* Q3 common equity tier 1 capital (CET1) r14,400,817,000 versus Q2 r 13,796,552,000
* Capital adequacy ratio Q3 30 percent versus 29.9 percent in Q2
* Leverage ratio 20.3 pct as of Q3 versus 20.8 pct for Q2
* Actual LCR ratio 1048 pct as of Q3 versus 991 pct for Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :
* Said on Tuesday updates its forecast for FY 2017 and 2018 due to increase in financial expenses following a purchase of stake in Barcelona shopping centre and obtaining a loan of 201 million euros ($216 million)
Jan 25 Indian shares rose for a third consecutive session on Wednesday to hit their highest in nearly 2-1/2 months, as financial stocks continued to rally on the back of quarterly results, while sentiment was aided by optimism ahead of the federal budget.