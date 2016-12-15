Dec 15 Tate & Lyle Plc :

* Appointment of Gerry Murphy as a non-executive director and chairman-designate of company

* He will join board on Jan. 1, 2017 and will succeed Peter Gershon as chairman of company on April 1, 2017