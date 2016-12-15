BRIEF-Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical sees FY 2016 net profit up 0 pct to 20 pct
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 156.3 million yuan to 187.6 million yuan
Dec 15 Olainfarm AS :
* According to preliminary consolidated results of AS Olainfarm for November 2016, sales of company were 11.18 million euros ($11.72 million), which represents an increase by 20 per cent compared to same period one year ago
* Sales of Olainfarm in 11 months reach 99.87 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9538 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Neovacs presents first positive immunogenicity results for IFN kinoid in diabetes of type 1
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to be 4.5 million yuan to 8.9 million yuan