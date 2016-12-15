Dec 15 Ausy SA :

* Takeover bid for shares and obligations with refund option in cash and/or in new shares and/or existing convertible bonds of co

* bid: 55.0 euros ($57.31) per share of co and 63.25 euros per convertible bond (increased accrued interest)

* The bid schedule will be determined by Autorité Des Marchés Financiers in accordance with its general regulations Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9597 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)