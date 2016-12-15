Dubai developer Deyaar Q4 net profit falls 52 pct
DUBAI, Jan 25 Dubai's Deyaar Development reported a 52.4 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, according to Reuters calculations
Dec 15 C&D International Group
* Acquisition Of 60% Interest In Metropolitan Investments Holding Group Pty Limited
* Lee Jie, a unit, Dragonwin and Holiday (Australia) entered into share transfer agreement
* Lee Jie agreed to advance to target company a loan of a$4 million
* Lee Jie agreed to acquire from Dragonwin and Holiday (Australia) 60% of shareholding in target co for a$2.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says is on track to meet fully-loaded capital target of over 11 percent by 2018
MADRID, Jan 25 Banco Santander opened Spain's bank reporting season on Wednesday with a 4 percent rise in its 2016 net profit from a year earlier, above analysts' forecasts and helped by strong business in its key Brazilian market.