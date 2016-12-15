GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks creep to 3-month highs, dollar drifts
* Dollar bounces overnight but seen vulnerable to profit taking
Dec 15 Future Land Development Holdings Ltd
* 2017 property services framework agreement was entered into between Future Land Holdings and Future Land Property Services
* Framework agreement for year ending 31 DEC 2017 shall not exceed RMB199 million
* Agreement in relation to provision of residential property management services by future land property services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dollar bounces overnight but seen vulnerable to profit taking
COLOMBO, Jan 25 The Sri Lankan rupee traded weaker on Wednesday as dollar demand from importers outpaced sluggish greenback sales by exporters, while the central bank revised the spot rupee reference rate by 10 cents to a record low of 150.25 per dollar, dealers said.
DUBAI, Jan 25 A better-than-expected result for Egypt in its international bond sale may boost its stock market on Wednesday, while there are few fresh factors to move equities in the Gulf.