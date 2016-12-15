Dec 15 Ql Resources Bhd :

* Agreement to purchase a breeding farming business

* Pt. Ql agrofood, a unit, entered into a sale and purchase agreement with a related party namely, pt. Ql trimitra

* Total purchase consideration of the farming business is 39.2 million rgt

* Proposed acquisition does not have any effect on ql's eps, nta, gearing, share capital and substantial shareholders' shareholding

Source text: (bit.ly/2hIMFNZ)

Further company coverage: