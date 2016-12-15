Dec 15 Alliance Trust Plc
* Alliance Trust to remain a global equity investment trust
offering real returns over medium to long term
* Alliance Trust proposes new approach to the investment
management of its equity portfolio
* It will move from a single manager to multiple equity
managers. All managers will be rated best-in-class and each will
create a focused portfolio of their best investment selections
* New investment approach will help to improve Alliance
Trust's performance on a consistent basis
* Alliance Trust has doubled the level targeted for
outperformance, reaffirmed ambition to continue track record of
year-on-year dividend growth
* Target to outperform msci all country world index to be
doubled from 1% to 2% p.a., net of costs, over rolling
three-year periods
* Aims to build on Alliance Trust's 49-year track record of
year-on-year dividend growth
* Agreement reached to sell Alliance Trust investments to
Liontrust Asset Management plc for up to 30 million pounds
representing a premium of at least 5 million pounds to book
value
* Alliance Trust savings continues to make good progress and
will remain as part of group; now profitable and well placed to
develop further
