Dec 15 Capelli Sa

* H1 revenue 49.1 million euros ($51.49 million) versus 30.2 million euros year ago

* H1 operating income 3.9 million euros versus 1.3 million euros year ago

* H1 net income group share 1.0 million euros versus 0.4 million euros year ago

* For 2016/2017, confirms its objective of profitable growth with an increase of more than 25 percent of the activity promotion

* In H2 expects will largely exceed the symbolic threshold of 100 million euros in sales

* Growth already assured for the financial years 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 thanks to a backlog of 234 million euros as at 15 Nov 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9537 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)