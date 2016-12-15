Dec 15 Photocat A/S :

* Establishes its second partnership in Spain with Adybor to offer NOx degrading concrete tiles under the brand name NOxOFF

* Expects partnership to yield revenues of 50,000 euros 150,000 euros ($52,400-$157,300) in 2017 Source text for Eikon:

