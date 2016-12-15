BRIEF-Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical sees FY 2016 net profit up 0 pct to 20 pct
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 156.3 million yuan to 187.6 million yuan
Dec 15 Scandidos AB :
* Q2 net sales 11.3 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million) versus 10.4 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBITDA loss 1.3 million crowns versus loss 1.1 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.2847 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 156.3 million yuan to 187.6 million yuan
* Neovacs presents first positive immunogenicity results for IFN kinoid in diabetes of type 1
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to be 4.5 million yuan to 8.9 million yuan