Dec 15 CEMENTOS MOLINS SA :

* Says its unit in Bangladesh Lafarge Surma Cement Ltd reaches deal with Switzerland's Lafargeholcim Ltd to buy 100 percent of Holcim Cement (Bangladesh) Ltd for $117.0 million

* Lafarge Surma Cement Ltd is owned by both Cementos Molins and Lafargeholcim

* Holcim Cement Bangladesh main assests are three cement grinding plants in Bangladesh with a production capacity of 2.2 million tons Source text for Eikon:

