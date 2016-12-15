BRIEF-Lonza posts a 24 pct increase in FY core EBIT to 651 mln Swiss francs
* FY strong sales growth of 8.7 pct to 4.13 billion Swiss francs ($4.12 billion)
Dec 15 CEMENTOS MOLINS SA :
* Says its unit in Bangladesh Lafarge Surma Cement Ltd reaches deal with Switzerland's Lafargeholcim Ltd to buy 100 percent of Holcim Cement (Bangladesh) Ltd for $117.0 million
* Lafarge Surma Cement Ltd is owned by both Cementos Molins and Lafargeholcim
* Holcim Cement Bangladesh main assests are three cement grinding plants in Bangladesh with a production capacity of 2.2 million tons Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY strong sales growth of 8.7 pct to 4.13 billion Swiss francs ($4.12 billion)
Jan 25 Bergbahnen Engelberg Truebsee Titlis Bet AG :
ZURICH, Jan 25 Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut said it expected sales volume growth to accelerate in the second half of its fiscal year after the phasing-out of less profitable contracts in its cocoa business made volumes dip in the quarter to Nov. 30.