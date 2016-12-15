BRIEF-Chunghwa Telecom qtrly basic earnings per share NT$1.00
* Chunghwa Telecom reports un-audited consolidated operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2016
Dec 15 Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd :
* Says Crown Asia Investments Pty Ltd has agreed to sell 40.9 million ordinary shares of company to underwriters
* Says Melco Crown Entertainment announces launch of offer of ordinary shares by Crown and resale of American Depositary Shares by underwriters pursuant to secondary sale and swap transactions
* Says Crown Asia Investments will resell ordinary shares in form of 13.6 million ADSS in public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Dollar bounces overnight but seen vulnerable to profit taking