Dec 15 Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd :

* Says Crown Asia Investments Pty Ltd has agreed to sell 40.9 million ordinary shares of company to underwriters

* Says Melco Crown Entertainment announces launch of offer of ordinary shares by Crown and resale of American Depositary Shares by underwriters pursuant to secondary sale and swap transactions

* Says Crown Asia Investments will resell ordinary shares in form of 13.6 million ADSS in public offering