Dec 15 UK'S Competition and Markets Authority
(CMA)
* Demands greater transparency from legal service providers
* CMA has concluded that competition in legal services for
individual consumers and small businesses is not working well.
* Has set out a package of measures which challenges
providers and regulators to help customers better navigate the
market and get value for money
* Also recommending Ministry of Justice reviews the current
framework to make it more flexible, targeted at protecting
consumers in areas where needed
* Recommended that frontline regulators work with consumer
and small business groups
Source text: (bit.ly/2hIHOMT)
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)