Dec 15 Secura Group Ltd

* Deal for consideration of usd4.5 million

* Pursuant to MOU, company, Custodio and Ctpl will enter into negotiations on terms of proposed subscription

* Entered into a memorandum of understanding ("mou") with Custodio Pte Ltd ("Custodio") and Custodio Technologies Pte Ltd