Dec 15 Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap Asa :

* Is contemplating NOK bond issuance

* Has mandated Nordea to investigate opportunity of issuing bonds in Norwegian bond market

* Tap issue of up to 450 million Norwegian crowns ($52.52 million) in bond issue with isin NO0010776073 may be completed, subject to market conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5678 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)