Dec 15 Trelleborg AB

* Says in view of this year's major structural changes, Trelleborg will work toward new financial targets starting from year-end 2016

* Trelleborg's updated financial targets:

* Total sales growth, including organic growth in excess of underlying market growth: 5-8 percent over an economic cycle

* Says EBIT margin excluding items affecting comparability: 15 percent (previous target was at least 12 percent)

* Continuing operations including items affecting comparability (over an economic cycle): Return on equity (ROE): 12 percent

* Says we are expecting that market will recover, giving Trelleborg a favorable and attractive market position when this happens

* Says we are investing heavily in further development of our digital offering