UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 15 Trelleborg AB
* Says in view of this year's major structural changes, Trelleborg will work toward new financial targets starting from year-end 2016
* Trelleborg's updated financial targets:
* Total sales growth, including organic growth in excess of underlying market growth: 5-8 percent over an economic cycle
* Says EBIT margin excluding items affecting comparability: 15 percent (previous target was at least 12 percent)
* Continuing operations including items affecting comparability (over an economic cycle): Return on equity (ROE): 12 percent
* Says we are expecting that market will recover, giving Trelleborg a favorable and attractive market position when this happens
* Says we are investing heavily in further development of our digital offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources