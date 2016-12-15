Dubai developer Deyaar Q4 net profit falls 52 pct
DUBAI, Jan 25 Dubai's Deyaar Development reported a 52.4 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, according to Reuters calculations
Dec 15 Seamico Securities Pcl :
* Disposal of investment in beacon offshore co., ltd.
* amount of selling beacon's shares of 2.8 million is equivalent to 22.1 million baht Source text (reut.rs/2gO9M86) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, Jan 25 Dubai's Deyaar Development reported a 52.4 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, according to Reuters calculations
* Says is on track to meet fully-loaded capital target of over 11 percent by 2018
MADRID, Jan 25 Banco Santander opened Spain's bank reporting season on Wednesday with a 4 percent rise in its 2016 net profit from a year earlier, above analysts' forecasts and helped by strong business in its key Brazilian market.