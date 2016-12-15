BRIEF-L'attrait unit to buy properties
* Says its unit to buy three properties that including plots of land and building located in Japan on Jan. 31, with undisclosed price
Dec 15 Dena Bank :
* Dena bank and Chola Ms announce corporate agency tie-up
* says Chola MS will offer a wide range of non-life insurance products to Dena Bank customers Source text: Dena Bank today announced the signing of a corporate agency agreement with India's leading insurance provider, Cholamandalam General Insurance Company Ltd, for distribution of thelatter's insurance products. Under the agreement, Chola MS will offer a wide range of non-life insuranceproducts to Dena Bank customers through the bank's extensive nationwide branch network. Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
DUBAI, Jan 25 Dubai's Deyaar Development reported a 52.4 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, according to Reuters calculations
* Says is on track to meet fully-loaded capital target of over 11 percent by 2018