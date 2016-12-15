Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 15 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd
* Optus business announces new five-year managed services contract to boost council's communication and information technology capabilities
* "Optus is planning to spend $6 million to improve services along flinders highway"
* Deal, worth about $20 million, will enable vast improvements to way council does business
* Optus is planning to spend an additional $5 million to improve mobile phone coverage across the Townsville region over the next two years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)