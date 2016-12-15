Dec 15 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd

* Optus business announces new five-year managed services contract to boost council's communication and information technology capabilities

* "Optus is planning to spend $6 million to improve services along flinders highway"

* Deal, worth about $20 million, will enable vast improvements to way council does business

* Optus is planning to spend an additional $5 million to improve mobile phone coverage across the Townsville region over the next two years