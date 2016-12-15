Dec 15 YNH Property Bhd

* Says ynh hospitality sdn bhd, agreed to enter into discussions with pantai medical centre sdn bhd for the proposed disposal of property

* Disposal comprising a building which is a 5-storey hospital facility currently known as "pantai hospital manjung"

* Disposal for a total cash consideration of rm63 million

Source text: (bit.ly/2hoc1zQ)

Further company coverage: