Dec 15 Telforceone SA :

* Kaps Investment buys 8.88 percent stake in the company at 3.1 zloty ($0.7299) per share

* Following the squeeze-out for 727,631 shares representing 8.88 percent stake, Kaps Investment owns 98.78 pct of Telforceone

* Informed about the squeeze-out on Dec. 9

* Kaps Investment is affiliated with Telforceone's CEO, Sebastian Sawicki Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.2469 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)