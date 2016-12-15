Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 15 Artivision Technologies Ltd
* Aggregate consideration for proposed disposal is s$50 million
* On 14 dec, entered into a non-binding term sheet with an independent third party
* Deal for proposed disposal of entire issued and paid-up share capital of unit, Artimedia Pte together with Artimedia's unit, Artimedia Technologies
* Proposed disposal is expected to yield a gain of about s$38.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)