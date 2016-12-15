BRIEF-PVH Corp to buy Tommy Hilfiger Men's Tailored Clothing Business for North America from Marcraft
* PVH Corp. to acquire tommy hilfiger men's tailored clothing business for north america from marcraft
Dec 15 (Reuters) -
* Heineken wins out in battle for punch taverns - FT citing sources Source text - on.ft.com/2hJgMEQ Further company coverage:
* PVH Corp. to acquire tommy hilfiger men's tailored clothing business for north america from marcraft
PARIS, Jan 24 Private equity firm Colony Capital has exited the capital of Carrefour, some ten years after first investing in Europe's largest retailer.
Jan 24 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc