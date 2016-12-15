GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks creep to 3-month highs, dollar drifts
* Dollar bounces overnight but seen vulnerable to profit taking
Dec 15 Solocal Group Sa
* Requested from Euronext Paris suspension of trading in its shares from 15 Dec 2016 at 3:00 pm (Paris time) until opening of Paris Stock Exchange on 19 Dec 2016
* Trading suspension in perspective of holding of extraordinary sareholders' meeting of 15 Dec 2016 and hearing at Commercial Court of Nanterre of 16 Dec 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, Jan 25 Hyundai Motor on Wednesday posted a 39 percent drop in its quarterly net profit, missing a consensus forecast, hit by heavy discounts to sell their smaller sedans that are losing ground in South Korea and the United States.