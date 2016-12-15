PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Jan 25
Jan 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 15 Cvs Health Corp
* Guidance for adjusted eps reaffirmed for 2016 and 2017
* Expect to deliver approximately $700 to $750 million in annual savings across enterprise by 2021
* CVS Health Corp - reaffirmed its previous cash flow outlook for 2016
* Board has approved an 18 percent increase in annual dividend in 2017, an increase that translates to $2.00 per share
* CVS Health Corp - in 2017, company expects to deliver cash flow from operations of $7.7 billion to $8.6 billion
* 18% dividend increase for 2017
* Gaap diluted eps is now expected to be in range of $4.82 to $4.88 in 2016 and $5.02 to $5.18 in 2017
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $5.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $5.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, Jan 25 Hyundai Motor on Wednesday posted a 39 percent drop in its quarterly net profit, missing a consensus forecast, hit by heavy discounts to sell their smaller sedans that are losing ground in South Korea and the United States.
* Nominates Rosalind Brewer, Jorgen Vig Knudstorp And Satya Nadella to its board of directors