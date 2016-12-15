GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks creep to 3-month highs, dollar drifts
* Dollar bounces overnight but seen vulnerable to profit taking
Dec 15 Novus Properties Ltd :
* Declared interim dividend of 18 cents per share in respect of fy ending june 30, 2017
Source text: (bit.ly/2gOv59B)
Further company coverage:
* Dollar bounces overnight but seen vulnerable to profit taking
COLOMBO, Jan 25 The Sri Lankan rupee traded weaker on Wednesday as dollar demand from importers outpaced sluggish greenback sales by exporters, while the central bank revised the spot rupee reference rate by 10 cents to a record low of 150.25 per dollar, dealers said.
DUBAI, Jan 25 A better-than-expected result for Egypt in its international bond sale may boost its stock market on Wednesday, while there are few fresh factors to move equities in the Gulf.