UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 15 CI Games SA :
* Revokes its decision to issue bonds; its projects have been granted over 7.3 million zlotys ($1.71 million) in subsidies under the GAMEINN program
* Previously in Dec., it informed about its plans to issue bonds of the nominal value of up to 15 million zlotys by the end of 2016
* CI Games and its peers, among them CD Projekt, were given subsidies on Dec. 14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.2634 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources