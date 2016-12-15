Dec 15 Citigroup Inc -

* Citi announces industry-leading partnership with Paypal

* Says terms of the agreement are not being disclosed

* Announced global launch of Citi pay, facilitating online, in-store and in-app payments for customers globally, starting early next year

* Agreement with Paypal will enable Citi cardmembers to use their Citi cards with Paypal seamlessly - online, in-app and in store - in 2017