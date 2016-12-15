GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks creep to 3-month highs, dollar drifts
* Dollar bounces overnight but seen vulnerable to profit taking
Dec 15 Loxam SAS :
* Loxam is considering its options
* Board notes announcement by TVH Group NV of a revised cash offer for entire issued and to be issued share capital of Lavendon
* Is considering its options and urges Lavendon shareholders to take no action in support of offer announced by TVH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Dollar bounces overnight but seen vulnerable to profit taking
COLOMBO, Jan 25 The Sri Lankan rupee traded weaker on Wednesday as dollar demand from importers outpaced sluggish greenback sales by exporters, while the central bank revised the spot rupee reference rate by 10 cents to a record low of 150.25 per dollar, dealers said.
DUBAI, Jan 25 A better-than-expected result for Egypt in its international bond sale may boost its stock market on Wednesday, while there are few fresh factors to move equities in the Gulf.