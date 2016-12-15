UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 15 TDC :
* Announces final results and pricing in relation to its tender offer to certain noteholders
* Repurchased notes will be cancelled
* Repurchased notes are nominal 200 million euros ($208.50 million) of 2018 notes and nominal GBP 125 million ($155.81 million) of 2023 notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9592 euros) ($1 = 0.8022 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources