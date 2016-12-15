Dec 15 TEO LT AB :

* To reorganize TEO LT, AB, AB Omnitel and AB Baltic Data Center

* After reorganization, AB Omnitel will cease its activities as a legal entity

* AB Baltic Data, after reorganization, will cease its activities as a legal entity

* To change company's name from TEO LT, AB to Telia Lietuva, AB