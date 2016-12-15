Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 15 TEO LT AB :
* To reorganize TEO LT, AB, AB Omnitel and AB Baltic Data Center
* After reorganization, AB Omnitel will cease its activities as a legal entity
* AB Baltic Data, after reorganization, will cease its activities as a legal entity
* To change company's name from TEO LT, AB to Telia Lietuva, AB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)